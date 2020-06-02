Holding a foreign passport does not affect a judge’s ability to fulfil his oath to serve the city and Basic Law, says former chief justice Andrew Li. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s national security law must follow common law, former chief justice says
- While calling Beijing’s move understandable, Andrew Li argues that offences must be limited in scope, trials openly carried out and defendants presumed innocent
- Suggestion that only judges who are Chinese nationals hear cases is unnecessary and would damage judicial independence, he says
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
