Holding a foreign passport does not affect a judge’s ability to fulfil his oath to serve the city and Basic Law, says former chief justice Andrew Li. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s national security law must follow common law, former chief justice says

  • While calling Beijing’s move understandable, Andrew Li argues that offences must be limited in scope, trials openly carried out and defendants presumed innocent
  • Suggestion that only judges who are Chinese nationals hear cases is unnecessary and would damage judicial independence, he says
Updated: 2:00am, 2 Jun, 2020

