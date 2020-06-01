Criminal prosecutions in Hong Kong are to be “free from any interference”, according to the Basic Law, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s justice department will make all decisions to prosecute suspects under new national security law: minister
- Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah says such calls to be made by her department, not its mainland Chinese counterpart
- She pledges the city’s government will raise concerns with the NPC Standing Committee if common law principles, human rights safeguards not observed
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
