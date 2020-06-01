Criminal prosecutions in Hong Kong are to be “free from any interference”, according to the Basic Law, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah says. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s justice department will make all decisions to prosecute suspects under new national security law: minister

  • Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah says such calls to be made by her department, not its mainland Chinese counterpart
  • She pledges the city’s government will raise concerns with the NPC Standing Committee if common law principles, human rights safeguards not observed
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
SCMP
Gary Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:14pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Criminal prosecutions in Hong Kong are to be “free from any interference”, according to the Basic Law, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah says. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE