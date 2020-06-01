People queue up to vote in last November’s district council election at polling stations in Lek Yuen Estate. Photo: Winson Wong
Record 401,900 Hongkongers sign up to vote following opposition campaign to win seats in September’s Legislative Council election
- The surge means there are more than 4.45 million registered electors in the city
- The pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in last November’s local elections, winning 17 out of 18 district councils
Topic | Legislative Council elections 2020
