People queue up to vote in last November’s district council election at polling stations in Lek Yuen Estate. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Record 401,900 Hongkongers sign up to vote following opposition campaign to win seats in September’s Legislative Council election

  • The surge means there are more than 4.45 million registered electors in the city
  • The pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in last November’s local elections, winning 17 out of 18 district councils
Topic |   Legislative Council elections 2020
Ng Kang-chung and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:08am, 2 Jun, 2020

