A planned security law for Hong Kong has sparked concerns about issues including freedom of speech among some residents. Photo: Sun Yeung
Lam points to force used at US protests in slamming Trump administration’s ‘double standard’ for Hong Kong

  • ‘They value very much their own national security, but are biased in viewing ours,’ chief executive says in defending new Beijing-imposed law for city
  • But questions about specifics of new security legislation, including whether Tiananmen vigils will continue in the future, go unanswered
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 2:28pm, 2 Jun, 2020

