The national security law, being drafted by China’s top legislative body, will be imposed on Hong Kong after it is passed by August. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council bans opposition politician from asking question about national security law

  • Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai had asked officials to explain what measures would be adopted to protect city residents’ rights and freedoms after new law was implemented
  • But Legco president Andrew Leung said the matter was beyond the purview of the house, after Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung urged him to strike down the question
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 6:47pm, 2 Jun, 2020

