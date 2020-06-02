The national security law, being drafted by China’s top legislative body, will be imposed on Hong Kong after it is passed by August. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council bans opposition politician from asking question about national security law
- Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai had asked officials to explain what measures would be adopted to protect city residents’ rights and freedoms after new law was implemented
- But Legco president Andrew Leung said the matter was beyond the purview of the house, after Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung urged him to strike down the question
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
The national security law, being drafted by China’s top legislative body, will be imposed on Hong Kong after it is passed by August. Photo: Xinhua