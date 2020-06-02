British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he hopes China will change its mind on the national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain lobbies Five Eyes allies to ‘share burden’ of possible Hong Kong exodus
- British foreign secretary says UK discussed plan with US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand if Beijing’s national security law prompts rush of departures from special administrative region
- Raab says Britain will stand by the people of Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he hopes China will change its mind on the national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE