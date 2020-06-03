The candlelight vigil in Victoria Park was attended by more than 180,000 people last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil has been banned, but the city’s spirit of commemoration for June 4th shines on

  • The cancellation of the event amid the Covid-19 pandemic has raised fears it will be permanently scrubbed from the political calendar
  • The vigil is under a fresh spotlight this year as Beijing moves forward with a tailor-made national security law for Hong Kong
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Holly Chik , Kimmy Chung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 9:42am, 3 Jun, 2020

