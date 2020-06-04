People hold candles aloft during a June 4 candlelight vigil at Victoria Park commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Felix Wong
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s annual June 4 Tiananmen Square vigil, banned for the first time in 30 years
- The event, the only one of its size on Chinese soil, has been called off by city police amid a ban on large gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic
- And with a new national security law in the wings, organisers fear the vigil, which shines a spotlight on the 1989 crackdown, may be outlawed entirely
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
