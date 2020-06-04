A protester holds a BN(O) passport during an anti-government demonstration at a Hong Kong shopping centre in May. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
What is a BN(O) passport, who in Hong Kong is eligible and how will holders be affected by London’s plan to relax visa rules?

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to overhaul Britain’s visa system to accommodate the city’s residents
  • There has been a rush to renew BN(O) documents amid China’s plans for a new security law for the city
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Zoe LowLilian Cheng
Zoe Low and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a BN(O) passport during an anti-government demonstration at a Hong Kong shopping centre in May. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE