A protester holds a BN(O) passport during an anti-government demonstration at a Hong Kong shopping centre in May. Photo: Winson Wong
Explainer |
What is a BN(O) passport, who in Hong Kong is eligible and how will holders be affected by London’s plan to relax visa rules?
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to overhaul Britain’s visa system to accommodate the city’s residents
- There has been a rush to renew BN(O) documents amid China’s plans for a new security law for the city
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
