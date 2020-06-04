Police push back protesters near the White House during a demonstration against George Floyd’s death. Photo: AFP
George Floyd death: why Hongkongers are divided over lessons from American unrest
- Scenes of US streets engulfed by tear gas have led many to compare the protests with those in Hong Kong
- Pro-Beijing figures say the Trump administration should fix its domestic issues before pointing fingers at Hong Kong but opposition activists disagree
Topic | George Floyd protests
Police push back protesters near the White House during a demonstration against George Floyd’s death. Photo: AFP