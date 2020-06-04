Legislative Council security guards tackle Raymond Chan after he left his seat during the debate on the national anthem law. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong debate on national anthem law suspended again as opposition lawmakers throw foul-smelling liquid at president’s seat

  • Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan hauled away by security guards after rushing floor of Legislative Council chamber
  • Lawmakers are expected to vote on controversial bill on Thursday evening
Kimmy Chung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 3:13pm, 4 Jun, 2020

