At Victoria Park, social-distancing rules were set aside as participants lit candles and torches in remembrance of the victims of the June 4 crackdown. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong draws thousands despite coronavirus-related ban
- Police stand back as crowds pour into Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and take up a couple of soccer pitches
- Show of defiance comes on a politically charged day as legislature passes a law criminalising disrespect for national anthem
June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
