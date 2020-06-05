At Victoria Park, social-distancing rules were set aside as participants lit candles and torches in remembrance of the victims of the June 4 crackdown. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong draws thousands despite coronavirus-related ban

  • Police stand back as crowds pour into Victoria Park in Causeway Bay and take up a couple of soccer pitches
  • Show of defiance comes on a politically charged day as legislature passes a law criminalising disrespect for national anthem
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:16am, 5 Jun, 2020

At Victoria Park, social-distancing rules were set aside as participants lit candles and torches in remembrance of the victims of the June 4 crackdown. Photo: Sam Tsang
