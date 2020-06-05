People hold up candles at the annual June 4 vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Our fights are not so different’: Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil embraced by new generation of activists

  • The anniversary has been dismissed by some residents in the past as a futile exercise that never drew mainland China any closer to democracy
  • But with the Beijing-mandated national security law on the horizon, some are wondering if this year’s event will be the last
Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Jeffie LamLilian ChengGigi ChoySum Lok-kei
Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng , Gigi Choy and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People hold up candles at the annual June 4 vigil marking the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE