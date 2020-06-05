People gather on the football pitches at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Tiananmen Square vigil organiser claims group is facing financial crisis despite raising HK$800,000 at June 4 event
- Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had raised HK$2.7 million last year
- Group’s chairman says it needs money for online platform to commemorate events of 1989 in case national security law means it has to close museum
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
People gather on the football pitches at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse