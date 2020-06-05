People gather on the football pitches at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Tiananmen Square vigil organiser claims group is facing financial crisis despite raising HK$800,000 at June 4 event

  • Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had raised HK$2.7 million last year
  • Group’s chairman says it needs money for online platform to commemorate events of 1989 in case national security law means it has to close museum
Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:28pm, 5 Jun, 2020

