Protesters and police clash on May 27 as activists take to the streets against the national security law. Photo: Reuters
National security law: Hong Kong tycoon Michael Kadoorie backs legislation but urges government to secure public approval
- Public fears over the proposed law need to be addressed as a matter of urgency, says Kadoorie who is from one of Hong Kong’s most powerful families
- He is the latest in string of high-profile business figures to offer backing for Beijing’s plan to target secession, terrorism and other crimes
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
