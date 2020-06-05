Protesters and police clash on May 27 as activists take to the streets against the national security law. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong tycoon Michael Kadoorie backs legislation but urges government to secure public approval

  • Public fears over the proposed law need to be addressed as a matter of urgency, says Kadoorie who is from one of Hong Kong’s most powerful families
  • He is the latest in string of high-profile business figures to offer backing for Beijing’s plan to target secession, terrorism and other crimes
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Denise TsangCannix Yau
Denise Tsang and Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:22pm, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters and police clash on May 27 as activists take to the streets against the national security law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE