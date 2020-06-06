March of the Volunteers was introduced to the public as a film song in 1935 and ratified as the national anthem in 2004. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s national anthem law: when you can ignore the song, and when you have to stand

  • If the song comes on the television at a restaurant, you can keep on eating
  • But singing the tune in a mocking fashion at a big sporting event could land you three years in jail
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 10:00am, 6 Jun, 2020

