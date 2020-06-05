The liaison office gave local NPC deputies just 48 hours to submit their views on the new law. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians reveal they were caught off guard by Beijing’s plan
- Several say they only found out about the move after they arrived in Beijing last month for the annual session of the nation’s legislature
- They also reveal that they were given just 48 hours to submit their views earlier this week to Beijing’s liaison office in city
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
