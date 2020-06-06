Protesting is what being a Hongkonger is about, commentators said in the heady early days of the anti-government movement. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: why the mantra of ‘no cutting of ties’ means no one will chide the violent demonstrators
- Hongkongers have become accustomed to the sight of physical fights between police and protesters, the mess and mayhem and the clouds of tear gas fired
- But psychology professor says ‘people are habituating to violence’, while activist says ‘the city needs more people with kind hearts and critical minds’ to change things
