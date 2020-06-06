Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says rational and objective discussions will be permitted under the new security law. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
National security law: Hong Kong justice chief says city will not succumb to interference from mainland authorities
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says her department will make independent prosecutorial decisions under law proposed by Beijing
- She adds that people should not be too worried as the lawful rights of Hongkongers will be protected by the legislation
