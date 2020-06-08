The opposition camp scored a landslide win in last year’s district council polls, but their chances of a repeat performance in the Legco elections this September appear uncertain. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: can opposition win big at Legco elections or will new national security law ruin plans?

  • Opposition bloc holds on to ambitious target of ‘35-plus’ seats, but braces itself for new obstacles
  • Splintered camp continuing discussions on ways to trim its long list of candidates
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Jun, 2020

