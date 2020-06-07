Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says students should not be used for political gain. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: do not pull schools into politics, Hong Kong No 2 official warns organisers of student petition

  • Matthew Cheung says students are being used to achieve political goals as activists seek signatures against national security legislation
  • Critics accuse Beijing of insincerity in listening to public opinion
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 3:41pm, 7 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says students should not be used for political gain. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE