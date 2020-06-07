Hong Kong civil service chief Patrick Nip says the administration will make efforts to strengthen public officers’ sense of national identity. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s civil servants serve both the city and China, minister Patrick Nip says

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says Hong Kong public officers have dual identities and serve both the city and the country
  • But Federation of Civil Service chief Leung Chau-ting says the civil servants’ job was just to ‘execute policies without meddling in things such as national interest’
Tony Cheung
Updated: 7:16pm, 7 Jun, 2020

