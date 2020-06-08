Hong Kong marks a year since the anti-government movement began. Illustration: Brian Wang
Hong Kong protests: one year on, with the national security law looming, has the anti-government movement lost?
- As Hong Kong marks a year after the anti-government movement began, we launch a new series analysing how key players have fared since the June 9 mass rally, when an estimated 1 million people took to the streets to protest the now-withdrawn extradition bill
- In this first instalment, Jeffie Lam looks at the future of a movement beaten into retreat by a pandemic and looming national security law
Topic | Hong Kong protests
