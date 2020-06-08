Hong Kong civil servants protesting in August last year against the government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong civil servants must look at big picture and understand there is limit on their freedom of speech, says minister
- Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip says government workers must not only consider issues from a ‘localist perspective’
- Nip clarifies earlier comments he made regarding their need for civil servants to be loyal to city and China
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong civil servants protesting in August last year against the government’s handling of the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong