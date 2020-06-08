Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said that even as Deng Xiaoping came up with “one country, two systems”, national sovereignty was at the core of his consideration. Photo: May Tse
Deng Xiaoping believed Beijing could step in if ‘destructive forces’ threatened Hong Kong: top official
- Looming national security law would have been no surprise to those who first envisioned ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office deputy chief says
- Speaking at Basic Law webinar, Zhang Xiaoming also underscores 2017 Xi Jinping edict that ‘no challenge to the central government’s authority can be tolerated’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said that even as Deng Xiaoping came up with “one country, two systems”, national sovereignty was at the core of his consideration. Photo: May Tse