‘Wear black and join street booths on June 12’: Hong Kong activist urges protesters to mark anniversary of clashes with police

  • Ventus Lau expects his plan for a large rally to be banned by police on social-distancing grounds but intends to launch protests once Covid-19 ban lifts
  • Councillors to man booths displaying photos of protests, with larger stall in Edinburgh Place attended by a pastor leading hymns
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 8:12pm, 8 Jun, 2020

