Protesters march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Explainer
How Hong Kong protests erupted and what lies ahead for movement marking anniversary on June 9
- A mammoth march morphed into months of clashes between demonstrators and police amid escalating violence
- As the bleak year of 2020 plays out under the spectre of a pandemic, it remains to be seen where the movement will head with a new normal
Topic | Hong Kong protests
