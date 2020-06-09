Protesters march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
How Hong Kong protests erupted and what lies ahead for movement marking anniversary on June 9

  • A mammoth march morphed into months of clashes between demonstrators and police amid escalating violence
  • As the bleak year of 2020 plays out under the spectre of a pandemic, it remains to be seen where the movement will head with a new normal
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 10:15am, 9 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters march from Causeway Bay to government headquarters in Admiralty in June 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE