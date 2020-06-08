Beijing’s national security legislation for Hong Kong could be ready as early as this month. Photo: Xinhua
Senior Beijing official lays out China’s view on national security risks to the nation

  • The country faces traditional threats but also risks arising from finance and cybersecurity, explains Zhang Yong
  • The leadership is enforcing a security law on Hong Kong because the city has failed to address the issue since the handover, he says
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:50pm, 8 Jun, 2020

