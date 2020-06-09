Civil servants return to office in Admiralty on May 4 after closures due to Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive pay rise this year amid economy battered by Covid-19, recession
- Carrie Lam says the decision was taken to show that officials stand with people amid the coronavirus pandemic and recession
- Non-official members of the Executive Council will also have their pay frozen
Topic | Hong Kong economy
