Civil servants return to office in Admiralty on May 4 after closures due to Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s leader, top officials and senior advisers will not receive pay rise this year amid economy battered by Covid-19, recession

  • Carrie Lam says the decision was taken to show that officials stand with people amid the coronavirus pandemic and recession
  • Non-official members of the Executive Council will also have their pay frozen
Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:04pm, 9 Jun, 2020

