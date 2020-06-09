Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said Hongkongers primarily sought a stable and peaceful environment after last year’s months of protests. Photo: Winson Wong
On anniversary of protest movement’s start, Carrie Lam says Hong Kong ‘cannot bear chaos’, needs stability to resume normal life
- Amid ongoing pandemic difficulties, residents share ‘common wish’ for a peaceful environment, chief executive says
- Lam also agrees with Beijing official’s Monday comment that city must prove itself worthy of continuing ‘one country, two systems’ beyond 2047
Topic | Hong Kong protests
