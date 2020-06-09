Anti-government protesters hold a ‘lunch with you’ demonstration at City Plaza in Tai Koo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: hundreds take to malls for lunchtime rallies marking one-year anniversary of anti-government movement

  • Demonstrators gather across at least four major shopping centres to sing anthems, chant familiar slogans
  • Pointing to lack of universal suffrage, one clerk says you ‘can’t blame the victims’, but concedes Covid-19, security law fears have hampered movement
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris LauGigi Choy
Chris Lau and Gigi Choy

Updated: 5:03pm, 9 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters hold a ‘lunch with you’ demonstration at City Plaza in Tai Koo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE