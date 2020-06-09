People queue up outside a polling station to cast their ballots at the district council elections in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong elections: opposition camp plans to raise HK$3.5 million to fund primary ahead of Legco polls
- Group plans to mobilise at least 170,000 people to cast their ballots in July to find out candidates more likely to win seats in September
- With Beijing drafting the national security law, Occupy co-founder Benny Tai says this could be the last time a Hongkonger votes for a candidate of his choice
