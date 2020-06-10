Losing patience with Hong Kong’s lawmakers, Beijing has moved to draft national security legislation for the city, expected to come into effect soon. Illustration: Perry Tse
Hong Kong protests: alarmed by violence, especially at PolyU and Chinese University, Beijing drafted national security law for city
- As Hong Kong marks a year since the anti-government movement began, we launch a series analysing how key players have fared since the June 9 mass rally, when an estimated 1 million people took to the streets to protest the now-withdrawn extradition bill
- In this third instalment, Gary Cheung looks at how few had read between the lines when Beijing signalled last October it had run out of patience over the national security law, and what tipped it over the edge
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Losing patience with Hong Kong’s lawmakers, Beijing has moved to draft national security legislation for the city, expected to come into effect soon. Illustration: Perry Tse