Hundreds of protesters gathered in Central on Tuesday night. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: police fire pepper spray as hundreds gather in Central to mark first anniversary of historic march against extradition bill

  • A squad of riot police runs towards marchers on Des Voeux Road Central and pepper spray is used in a bid to clear the street
  • Activists urge people to turn on their mobile phone flashlights to tell the world that ‘Hong Kong people have not given up the five demands’
Natalie WongLaura Westbrook
Natalie Wong and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:03pm, 9 Jun, 2020

