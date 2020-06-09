Hundreds of protesters gathered in Central on Tuesday night. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: police fire pepper spray as hundreds gather in Central to mark first anniversary of historic march against extradition bill
- A squad of riot police runs towards marchers on Des Voeux Road Central and pepper spray is used in a bid to clear the street
- Activists urge people to turn on their mobile phone flashlights to tell the world that ‘Hong Kong people have not given up the five demands’
