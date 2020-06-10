US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also accused Beijing of using HSBC’s business in China as political leverage against London. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses HSBC of siding with China
- Pompeo also accuses Beijing of using bank’s business in China as political leverage against London
- He warns countries to avoid economic overreliance on the mainland and to guard their infrastructure from the Communist Party’s influence
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also accused Beijing of using HSBC’s business in China as political leverage against London. Photo: Bloomberg