US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also accused Beijing of using HSBC’s business in China as political leverage against London. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses HSBC of siding with China

  • Pompeo also accuses Beijing of using bank’s business in China as political leverage against London
  • He warns countries to avoid economic overreliance on the mainland and to guard their infrastructure from the Communist Party’s influence
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:43pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also accused Beijing of using HSBC’s business in China as political leverage against London. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE