Former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho is seen leaving the AsiaWorld-Expo after testing negative for Covid-19. He was released from a New York prison on Monday, after serving a jail term for his role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe top African leaders. Photo: May Tse
Back in Hong Kong after serving US prison term for bribery, a ‘very tired’ Patrick Ho begins quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19
- The 70-year-old former Home Affairs minister was swiftly ushered into a waiting sedan outside AsiaWorld-Expo after testing negative for Covid-19
- A US jury found him guilty in December 2018 of offering US$2.9 million in bribes to secure oil rights for a Chinese firm in Chad and Uganda
Topic | Hong Kong politics
