The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s liaison office held ‘unprecedented’ round of meetings with senior Hong Kong officials to boost support for national security law

  • The mainland government arm asked ministers and undersecretaries to support the proposed legislation in a series of discussions over past three weeks, sources say
  • The effort comes ahead of a session of top legislators on mainland China scheduled for next week, which could signal the law’s imminent adoption
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Natalie WongKimmy Chung
Natalie Wong and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 10:33pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE