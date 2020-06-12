Finance chief Paul Chan says the proposed national security law will put Hong Kong on par with major financial markets of London and New York. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing’s proposed security law received mostly positive response from clients of Hong Kong’s banking and wealth sectors, finance chief says
- Paul Chan says following meetings with Hong Kong Association of Banks and Private Wealth Management Association that their clients support the law
- He allays fears of political interference in city’s business sector and says the proposed legislation will put Hong Kong on par with London and New York
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
