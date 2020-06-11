The third session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. The central government is drafting a national security law for Hong Kong after losing patience with the city’s legislature to come up with one. Photo: Xinhua
British foreign secretary tells Beijing to reconsider Hong Kong’s national security law and ‘step back from the brink’

  • Dominic Raab writes in report that solution to city’s unrest and underlying causes must come from Hong Kong
  • His comments come as the Law Society in the city issues statement calling for Beijing to exercise restraint
Tony CheungChris Lau
Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Jun, 2020

