RTHK acting deputy broadcasting director Chan Man-Kuen, seen speaking to media in 2016, is leaving the public broadcaster citing health concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
Citing health reasons, deputy head of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster steps down as pressure mounts to toe government line

  • RTHK dismisses suggestions the popular Chan Man-kuen left over political concerns, though staff union calls timing ‘uncanny’
  • The station, told on Wednesday to provide positive coverage of the national security law, has been at the centre of several programming controversies
Victor Ting
Updated: 7:57pm, 11 Jun, 2020

