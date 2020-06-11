RTHK acting deputy broadcasting director Chan Man-Kuen, seen speaking to media in 2016, is leaving the public broadcaster citing health concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
Citing health reasons, deputy head of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster steps down as pressure mounts to toe government line
- RTHK dismisses suggestions the popular Chan Man-kuen left over political concerns, though staff union calls timing ‘uncanny’
- The station, told on Wednesday to provide positive coverage of the national security law, has been at the centre of several programming controversies
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
