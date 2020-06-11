Lee Cheuk-yan (centre), chairman of the Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, is one of those facing prosecution over last week’s Victoria Park gathering. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police tell Tiananmen vigil organisers and media boss Jimmy Lai they will be prosecuted over Victoria Park gathering

  • At least three of the organisers face charge of inciting people on June 4 to take part in an unauthorised assembly
  • Thousands flocked to Victoria Park to mark the crackdown’s anniversary after the annual vigil was banned on public health grounds
Tony CheungJoyce Ng
Updated: 8:10pm, 11 Jun, 2020

