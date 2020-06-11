Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Two observers to join Cathay Pacific’s board in weeks as Hong Kong government’s ‘eyes and ears’, finance minister reveals as part of bailout of ailing carrier

  • Paul Chan says both members will play an oversight role and not interfere with carrier, with a mandate to protect government’s interests
  • Move is not related to relationship between the company and mainland China, according to financial secretary
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Kanis LeungDanny Lee
Kanis Leung and Danny Lee

Updated: 9:48pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE