Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Photo: Nora Tam
Two observers to join Cathay Pacific’s board in weeks as Hong Kong government’s ‘eyes and ears’, finance minister reveals as part of bailout of ailing carrier
- Paul Chan says both members will play an oversight role and not interfere with carrier, with a mandate to protect government’s interests
- Move is not related to relationship between the company and mainland China, according to financial secretary
Topic | Cathay Pacific
