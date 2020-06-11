Organisers said 40,000 attended a major rally last August for civil servants opposed to the extradition bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: union leader behind civil servant rally against extradition bill demands answers over his demotion at government department

  • Michael Ngan, of Union for New Civil Servants, urges Labour Department to explain whether role change was politically motivated
  • Civil Service Bureau says departments follow guidelines when employees take on new positions on an acting basis
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 11:10pm, 11 Jun, 2020

