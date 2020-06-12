Organisers of an unofficial referendum with secondary school pupils as the electorate have been accused of ‘using’ young people in their political campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Beijing targets Joshua Wong in condemnation of ‘referendum’ on class strikes

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says activists are trying to use pupils as ‘tools’ in their bid to derail legislation
  • Unofficial referendum asking secondary school students to strike against the national security law moved to June 20
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Jeffie LamChan Ho-him
Jeffie Lam and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 4:25pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Organisers of an unofficial referendum with secondary school pupils as the electorate have been accused of ‘using’ young people in their political campaign. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE