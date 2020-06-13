A Cathay Pacific aircraft taking off at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: SCMP/Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: how Cathay Pacific’s wings were clipped amid Beijing’s wrath over civil unrest
- Staff’s involvement in anti-government protests saw the airline paying ‘a painful price’, with dozens of employees losing jobs or resigning
- But that was not the end of the matter, and the whole saga laid bare just how much Cathay had come to rely on the mainland market
Topic | Hong Kong protests
