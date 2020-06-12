A crowd has gathered outside Mong Kok MTR Station. Photo: Kanis Leung
Hong Kong protests: police take dispersal action as hundreds gather to mark one-year anniversary of first major clashes
- Demonstrators hit the streets in various districts despite police warning they risked arrest for unauthorised assembly
- June 12 last year brought first major clashes of the 2019 anti-government unrest, when police used tear gas with Legco under siege
