The rebranding effort is the government’s second attempt in a year to restore its image on the global stage. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

World’s biggest public relations firm withdraws bid to rebrand Hong Kong

  • Edelman points to ‘changes in global issues environment’ as reason for taking itself out of running for government campaign to rebuild city’s reputation
  • Public affairs consultant for former chief executive says local staff of large PR companies are opposed to taking part
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 9:39pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The rebranding effort is the government’s second attempt in a year to restore its image on the global stage. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE