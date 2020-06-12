The rebranding effort is the government’s second attempt in a year to restore its image on the global stage. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
World’s biggest public relations firm withdraws bid to rebrand Hong Kong
- Edelman points to ‘changes in global issues environment’ as reason for taking itself out of running for government campaign to rebuild city’s reputation
- Public affairs consultant for former chief executive says local staff of large PR companies are opposed to taking part
