Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says public officers have a responsibility to support and implement the proposed national security law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong civil servants will breach their code of conduct by holding referendum on national security law, minister warns

  • Patrick Nip says civil servants have a responsibility to support and implement the legislation Beijing is planning for the city
  • He reminds government employees that they have to be careful when expressing their views on social media
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 2:19pm, 13 Jun, 2020

