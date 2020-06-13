Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says public officers have a responsibility to support and implement the proposed national security law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong civil servants will breach their code of conduct by holding referendum on national security law, minister warns
- Patrick Nip says civil servants have a responsibility to support and implement the legislation Beijing is planning for the city
- He reminds government employees that they have to be careful when expressing their views on social media
