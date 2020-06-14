Hong Kong civil servants protest against the government's handling of the extradition bill on August 2, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: why trade unions have mushroomed as demonstrators push for workers’ rights

  • For years, the city’s labour movement has been dominated by pro-Beijing voices deeply supportive of the government
  • But the demonstrations lay the groundwork for employees in dozens of industries to organise, some for the first time
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:25am, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong civil servants protest against the government's handling of the extradition bill on August 2, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE