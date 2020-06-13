Anti-government protesters voice their opposition to the national security law on June 12. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Hong Kong courts should have full jurisdiction over prosecutions, political heavyweights say

  • Former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang calls for jurisdiction to reside with Hong Kong judges, with law not applying retrospectively
  • Executive councillor Ronny Tong backs principle that Beijing law imposed on Hong Kong will have the safeguards of local judicial system
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 11:04pm, 13 Jun, 2020

